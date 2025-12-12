Brantley Gilbert invites fans to 'Ride with Me' into the next chapter

Brantley Gilbert's turning the page with the release of his new collection, Greatest Hits...So Far, which is out now.
"Ending the year with a bang! Got a new one out today called 'Ride with Me'... Y'all go check it out!" Brantley tweeted, adding a fire emoji.
In October, Brantley revealed he's leaving his longtime label, Big Machine, to record for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Next up, Brantley continues his Tattoos Tour Feb. 26 in Pensacola, Florida.
