Both 'Billboard' and Mediabase say 'Amen' to Shaboozey + Jelly Roll's hit

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll have officially gotten an "Amen," as their collab conquers both the Mediabase and Billboard Radio Airplay charts.

This is Shaboozey's third #1, following his most recent, "Good News," which spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard chart in September. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" reigned for seven weeks in August and September 2024.

Jelly Roll's claiming his ninth chart-topper, dating back to "Son of a Sinner" in 2023.

Earlier this month, Shaboozey sang "Amen" for a crowd of more than 67,000 at RodeoHouston's March 13 show.

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