Blake Shelton's putting Dry January in jeopardy with his Vegas residency

Blake Shelton's Sin City takeover is officially underway, after he kicked off his Live in Las Vegas residency Thursday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“It may be Thursday night but every night is Saturday night in Vegas, so let’s get this one started. And if you’re doing Dry January, take the night off. I’m here for you,” he joked, raising his glass to the crowd.

Blake's set included his current #1, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," as well as previous ones like "Texas," "Austin," "Hillbilly Bone," "God’s Country" and “Pour Me a Drink.”

He closed the nearly two-hour show with 2011's chart-topping "God Gave Me You."

Limited tickets still remain for Blake's seven remaining shows, which continue Sunday and run through Jan. 31.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.