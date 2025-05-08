Blake Shelton on performing 'Texas' at the ACM Awards in Texas: 'I'm looking forward to it'

Blake Shelton will be performing and presenting during Thursday night's ACM Awards, and Blake is certainly not a stranger to the ACMs. In fact, Blake is intimately familiar with this particular awards show: he hosted it five times, including with this year's host, Reba McEntire.

"Reba and I started out hosting it together, and then she stepped away, and we brought in Luke," he tells ABC Audio, referring to Luke Bryan. "And I was planning on retiring, and I found out the next year was going to be the 50th anniversary of the ACMs, and they were going to do it over here at [home of the Dallas Cowboys] AT&T Stadium. And I decided to stay on because I wanted to go out with that one."

He adds, "And I'm glad I did because that was a really cool, special night."

Blake is set to perform his #1 hit "Texas" on the show, which is only fitting since the ACMs are taking place in Frisco, Texas, this year.

"I got to perform the song one time in Texas since it came out, but that was at a private party," he shares. "So this will be like my first big, you know, public appearance singing the song about Texas in Texas. So I'm looking forward to it."

The 60th annual ACM Awards will air live on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star.

