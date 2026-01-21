Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Alabama & more sing 'The Last Duet' with Dan Seals

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Alabama, Tanya Tucker, Sara Evans and Jamey Johnson all sing on the posthumous Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet tribute album, which comes out Aug. 28.

Blake performs "Big Wheels in the Moonlight," while Tanya tackles "Bop." Luke's version of "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)" and Sara's "Nights Are Forever Without You" both serve as early previews of the record, which was produced by Seals' collaborator Kyle Lehning.

"Dan was always true: as a singer, as an artist and as a man," he told Billboard. "Seeing the way all of these artists responded when they had Dan's voice in their ears shows how that warm truth in his voice still touches people in the best way."

The 16-track record also reteams Seals' voice with his two most successful duet partners from his lifetime.

Marie Osmond joins him on "You Still Move Me," reviving their collaboration from their classic "Meet Me in Montana."

It also features the 50th anniversary edition of England Dan & John Ford Coley's pop smash, "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight," pairing Coley's new vocals with Seals' 1995 rerecording.

