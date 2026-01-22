Blake Shelton + Keith Urban to honor Ronnie Milsap at the Opry

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Mark Wills and more will play the Grand Ole Opry Feb. 24 to mark Ronnie Milsap's 50th anniversary as an Opry member.

The piano-playing legend will be there, as artists perform their favorites from his 35 number ones, like "Smoky Mountain Rain," "I Wouldn't Have Missed It for the World" and "Any Day Now."

Earlier in the evening, the Opry will also unveil its NextStage Class of 2026. Since 2019, members have been responsible for 42 number ones, including artists like Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Ella Langley.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.