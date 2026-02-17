Billy Currington & Kip Moore cue up summer tour

Billy Currington and Kip Moore are teaming up to headline 16 dates together this summer.

The 2026 Live in Concert Tour kicks off June 5 in Hinckley, Minnesota, and wraps Sept. 12 in Richmond, Virginia, with stops along the way in New York, Chicago and Charlotte.

Kenny Whitmire and Alex Lambert will join the two on the trek as special guests.

Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Billy's also headlining his own dates in May and June. His new album, King of the World, came out in October.

