Billy Currington gives 'King of the World' a second chance

Billy Currington's 'King of the World' (MCA)
By Stephen Hubbard

Billy Currington's back with a new album that makes him feel like King of the World. 

This is the first new record from the "People Are Crazy" hitmaker since 2021's Intuition. But while the project may be new, its title track is not. 

"It’s a song that I’ve had in my back pocket, so to speak, for many years now," Billy explains. "I was gonna record it on an album, maybe three or four albums back. But for whatever reason, it didn’t work out."
Recording his eighth studio album, however, finally gave the song its moment.
"Working with [producer] Carson Chamberlain on this current album, I was like, 'Carson, hey, you remember that old Troy Jones song that we was gonna record back then, "The King of the World"?'" he recalls. "So I sent it to him and he was of course, 'Oh yeah, I remember that.' So we ended up laying it down and here we are."

Billy's 10-track King of the World is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!