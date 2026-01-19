'Billboard' cues up HARDY's 'Favorite Country Song' at #1

HARDY's "Favorite Country Song" is certainly living up to its name, as it rises to the pinnacle of the radio rankings.

"Heard 'Favorite Country Song' just went #1 on the Billboard Country Chart," HARDY wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Thank you to everyone who has been playing this on the radio and to the Big Loud radio team. I can't wait to get back out to play this live for y'all next month when we kick off THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!"

"Favorite Country Song" is HARDY's fourth #1 as an artist on the Billboard tally, dating back to December 2020's "One Beer" with Lauren Elaina and Devin Dawson. "Beers on Me" with Dierks Bentley and BRELAND followed in April 2022, before March 2024's "Truck Bed."

HARDY has had 15 chart-toppers as a songwriter.

He kicks off his new tour Feb. 5 in Ontario, Canada.

