Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Houston Texans have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Houston Texans history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Houston Texans history.

#10. Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

- Date: Sep 20, 2009

- Final score: 34-31

- Largest deficit: 14

#9. Houston Texans vs New England Patriots

- Date: Jan 3, 2010

- Final score: 34-27

- Largest deficit: 14

#8. Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

- Date: Oct 17, 2010

- Final score: 35-31

- Largest deficit: 14

#7. Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

- Date: Nov 18, 2012

- Final score: 43-37

- Largest deficit: 14

#6. Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

- Date: Oct 16, 2016

- Final score: 26-23

- Largest deficit: 14

#5. Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

- Date: Oct 13, 2019

- Final score: 31-24

- Largest deficit: 14

#4. Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills

- Date: Jan 4, 2020

- Final score: 22-19

- Largest deficit: 16

#3. Houston Texans @ Washington Redskins

- Date: Sep 19, 2010

- Final score: 30-27

- Largest deficit: 17

#2. Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

- Date: Nov 28, 2004

- Final score: 31-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#1. Houston Texans @ San Diego Chargers

- Date: Sep 9, 2013

- Final score: 31-28

- Largest deficit: 21