The 'big,' 'insane' crowd during George Birge's surprise Stagecoach debut

As country fans count down to the kickoff of Stagecoach Friday in Indio, California, George Birge can't help but remember his surprise main stage debut during the 2025 festival.

"One of the crazier things that I've ever gotten to do was playing 'Cowboy Songs' with Lana Del Rey at Stagecoach," he tells ABC Audio. "I got an email from her asking me if I would come play and feature in her set and [it was] just the wildest series of events."

"But that's as big and as insane of a crowd as I've ever played for and it was definitely a like, 'How did we get here?' moment," he recalls.

Though a surprise appearance by the "Ride Ride Ride" hitmaker seems unlikely this year since George is set to play shows in Ohio and Michigan Friday and Saturday, he does seem to be open on Sunday.

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone are the 2026 Stagecoach headliners. You'll be able to stream the performances live via Amazon Music.

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