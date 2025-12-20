Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Dallas using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.
nonna
- Cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$
- Address: 4115 Lomo Alto Dr., Dallas, TX, 75219, USA
Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen
- Cuisine: Vietnamese
- Price: $$
- Address: 1907 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75206, USA
Lucia
- Cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$
- Address: 287 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas, TX, 75208, USA
Cattleack Barbeque
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 13628 Gamma Rd., Dallas, TX, 75244, USA
Gemma
- Cuisine: American
- Price: $$$
- Address: 2323 N. Henderson Ave., Ste. 109, Dallas, TX, 75206, USA
Một Hai Ba
- Cuisine: Fusion, Vietnamese
- Price: $$
- Address: 6047 Lewis St., Dallas, TX, 75206, USA
