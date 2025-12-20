Bib Gourmand restaurants in Austin

Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Austin using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Emmer & Rye
- Cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$
- Address: 51 Rainey St., Austin, TX, 78701, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Dai Due
- Cuisine: American, Regional Cuisine
- Price: $$
- Address: 2406 Manor Rd., Ste. A, Austin, TX, 78722, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Mercado Sin Nombre
- Cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $
- Address: 408 N. Pleasant Valley Rd., Austin, TX, 78702, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Parish Barbecue
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 3220 Manor Rd., Austin, TX, 78723, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Odd Duck
- Cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$
- Address: 1201 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX, 78704, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Veracruz Fonda & Bar
- Cuisine: Mexican, Regional Cuisine
- Price: $$
- Address: 1905 Aldrich St., Austin, TX, 78723, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Nixta Taqueria
- Cuisine: Mexican, Regional Cuisine
- Price: $$
- Address: 2512 E. 12th St., Austin, TX, 78702, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

La Santa Barbacha
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 2806 Manor Rd., Austin, TX, 78722, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Ramen del Barrio
- Cuisine: Fusion, Ramen
- Price: $$
- Address: 1700 W. Parmer Ln., Austin, TX, 78727, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

KG BBQ
- Cuisine: Barbecue, Egyptian
- Price: $$
- Address: 3108 Manor Rd., Austin, TX, 78723, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Kemuri Tatsu-ya
- Cuisine: Izakaya, Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 2713 E. 2nd St., Austin, TX, 78702, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Distant Relatives
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 3901 Promontory Point Dr., Austin, TX, 78744, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Cuantos Tacos
- Cuisine: Mexican, Regional Cuisine
- Price: $
- Address: 1108 E. 12th St., Austin, TX, 78702, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Franklin Barbecue
- Cuisine: Barbecue, Regional Cuisine
- Price: $$
- Address: 900 E. 11th St., Austin, TX, 78702, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Micklethwait Craft Meats
- Cuisine: Barbecue, Regional Cuisine
- Price: $$
- Address: 4602 Tanney St., Austin, TX, 78721, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Briscuits
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 4204 Menchaca Rd., Austin, TX, 78704, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

