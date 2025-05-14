Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Axtell High School

- Location: Axtell Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 208 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#24. Hubbard High School

- Location: Hubbard Independent School District (Hubbard), TX

- Enrollment: 229 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Oglesby School

- Location: Oglesby, TX

- Enrollment: 197 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#22. Robinson High School

- Location: Robinson Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 696 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#21. University High School

- Location: Waco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,678 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#20. Hillsboro High School

- Location: Hillsboro Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 604 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#19. Chilton School

- Location: Chilton, TX

- Enrollment: 553 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#18. Mexia High School

- Location: Mexia Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 553 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#17. Premier High School - Waco

- Location: Premier High Schools, TX

- Enrollment: 156 (31:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#16. Mart High School

- Location: Mart Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 242 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Bynum School

- Location: Bynum, TX

- Enrollment: 189 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. Abbott Independent School District

- Location: Abbott, TX

- Enrollment: 286 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. Valley Mills High School

- Location: Valley Mills Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 204 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. McGregor High School

- Location: McGregor Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 418 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#11. China Spring High School

- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 948 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Riesel School

- Location: Riesel Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 327 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Paul & Jane Meyer Public High School

- Location: Rapoport Academy Public School, TX

- Enrollment: 211 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Groesbeck High School

- Location: Groesbeck Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 458 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Dawson High School

- Location: Dawson Independent School District (Dawson), TX

- Enrollment: 265 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Clifton High School

- Location: Clifton Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 312 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Lorena High School

- Location: Lorena Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 512 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Bremond High School

- Location: Bremond Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 145 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. Bosqueville Secondary School

- Location: Bosqueville Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 218 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#2. Crawford High School

- Location: Crawford Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 319 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Midway High School

- Location: Midway Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,648 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.