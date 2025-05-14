Best public high schools in the San Antonio metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Harlan High School

- Location: Northside Independent School District (San Antonio), TX
- Enrollment: 2,532 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#24. Virginia Allred Stacey Junior/Senior High School

- Location: Lackland Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 379 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#23. Smithson Valley High School

- Location: Comal Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,332 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#22. O'Connor High School

- Location: Northside Independent School District (San Antonio), TX
- Enrollment: 2,794 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. Judson Early College Academy

- Location: Judson Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 412 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. School of Science & Technology Hill Country

- Location: School of Science & Technology Discovery, TX
- Enrollment: 600 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#19. Tom C. Clark High School

- Location: Northside Independent School District (San Antonio), TX
- Enrollment: 2,835 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#18. Memorial Early College High School

- Location: Comal Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 341 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#17. Byron P. Steele II High School

- Location: Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,716 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#16. School of Science & Technology San Antonio

- Location: School of Science & Technology, TX
- Enrollment: 615 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#15. Boerne High School

- Location: Boerne Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,356 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#14. Young Women's Leadership Academy

- Location: San Antonio Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 528 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#13. Randolph High School

- Location: Randolph Field Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 469 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#12. Brandeis High School

- Location: Northside Independent School District (San Antonio), TX
- Enrollment: 2,777 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#11. Robert G. Cole Middle/High School

- Location: Fort Sam Houston Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 777 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#10. IDEA Carver College Preparatory

- Location: Idea Public Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 671 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Great Hearts Monte Vista North

- Location: Great Hearts Academy - Texas, TX
- Enrollment: 444 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School

- Location: Boerne Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,014 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Alamo Heights High School

- Location: Alamo Heights Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,606 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Hill Country College Prep H.S.

- Location: Comal Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 171 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Johnson High School

- Location: North East Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,202 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Health Careers High School

- Location: Northside Independent School District (San Antonio), TX
- Enrollment: 896 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Reagan High School

- Location: North East Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,397 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. International School of the Americas

- Location: North East Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 485 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus

- Location: BASIS Texas Charter Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 1,018 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

