Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Austin metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Valor South Austin
- Location: Valor Education, TX
- Enrollment: 1,356 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#24. Cedar Ridge High School
- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,698 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. Austin High School
- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,317 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. NYOS Charter School - Middle and High School
- Location: NYOS Charter School, TX
- Enrollment: 293 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. Harmony School of Endeavor - Austin
- Location: Harmony Public Schools - Central Texas, TX
- Enrollment: 896 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#20. Cedars International Next Generation High School
- Location: Cedars International Academy Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 111 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. Rouse High School
- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,943 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. McNeil High School
- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,515 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Early College High School
- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 376 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Bowie High School
- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,782 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Hendrickson High School
- Location: Pflugerville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,175 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Anderson High School
- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,210 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Gateway College Preparatory School
- Location: Orenda Charter School, TX
- Enrollment: 1,540 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. McCallum High School
- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,824 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Richards School for Young Women Leaders
- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 895 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Lake Travis High School
- Location: Lake Travis Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,701 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Vista Ridge High School
- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,646 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Cedar Park High School
- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,952 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Round Rock High School
- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 3,773 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Chaparral Star Academy
- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 372 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Meridian World School
- Location: Round Rock, TX
- Enrollment: 1,679 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Vandegrift High School
- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,658 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Westwood High IB World School
- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,820 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Westlake High School
- Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,825 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Liberal Arts & Science Academy
- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,432 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.