Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#3. Eagle Christian Academy
- Location: Waco, TX
- Enrollment: 170 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#2. Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School
- Location: Waco, TX
- Enrollment: 286 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Live Oak Classical School
- Location: Waco, TX
- Enrollment: 472 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A