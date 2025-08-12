Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
maroke // Shutterstock
#25. Katy Christian Academy
- Location: Katy, TX
- Enrollment: 101 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#24. Esprit International School
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Enrollment: 158 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#23. First Baptist Christian Academy
- Location: Pasadena, TX
- Enrollment: 550 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#22. Cypress Christian School
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Enrollment: 815 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#21. Iman Academy - Southwest Campus
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 395 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#20. The Post Oak School
- Location: Bellaire, TX
- Enrollment: 466 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Robert M. Beren Academy
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 311 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#18. The Covenant Preparatory School
- Location: Kingwood, TX
- Enrollment: 362 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#17. Darul Arqam Academy North
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 301 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#16. Providence Classical School
- Location: Spring, TX
- Enrollment: 413 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
maroke // Shutterstock
#15. The Woodlands Christian Academy
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Enrollment: 878 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#14. Westbury Christian School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 327 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#13. School of the Woods
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 288 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#12. Second Baptist School - Woodway
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,204 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#11. Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 790 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#10. LIH - Lycée International de Houston
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 380 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#9. Fort Bend Christian Academy
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Enrollment: 844 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#8. Houston Quran Academy
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 342 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#7. Saint Thomas' Episcopal School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 635 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#6. British International School of Houston
- Location: Katy, TX
- Enrollment: 1,200 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#5. The Kinkaid School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,469 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#4. The Awty International School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#3. The John Cooper School
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Enrollment: 1,343 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#2. The Village School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,882 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#1. St. John's School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,424 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+