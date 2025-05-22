Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Darul Arqam Academy North
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 282 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. Houston Christian High School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 499 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. Providence Classical School
- Location: Spring, TX
- Enrollment: 396 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. The Woodlands Christian Academy
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Enrollment: 857 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Westbury Christian School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 340 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. School of the Woods
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 288 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. Second Baptist School - Woodway
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,224 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 769 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. LIH - Lycée International de Houston
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 380 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Fort Bend Christian Academy
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Enrollment: 844 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. St. Pius X High School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 560 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Houston Quran Academy
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 342 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Saint Thomas' Episcopal School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 635 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Incarnate Word Academy
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 247 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. St. Thomas High School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 749 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Episcopal High School
- Location: Bellaire, TX
- Enrollment: 811 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. The Emery/Weiner School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 632 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. St. Agnes Academy
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 922 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Strake Jesuit College Preparatory
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,439 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. British International School of Houston
- Location: Katy, TX
- Enrollment: 1,165 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. The Kinkaid School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,469 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. The Awty International School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,796 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. The John Cooper School
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Enrollment: 1,343 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. The Village School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,756 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. St. John's School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,424 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+