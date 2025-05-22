Best private high schools in the Dallas metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Atlanta using data from Niche. (SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock/SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#25. Spring Creek Academy

- Location: Plano, TX
- Enrollment: 117 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#24. Trinity Christian Academy

- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 1,444 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#23. John Paul II High School

- Location: Plano, TX
- Enrollment: 710 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#22. Bishop Lynch High School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,025 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Northstar School

- Location: Arlington, TX
- Enrollment: 37 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#20. Lakehill Preparatory School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 427 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#19. Covenant Christian Academy

- Location: Colleyville, TX
- Enrollment: 613 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#18. Akiba Yavneh Academy

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 448 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#17. The Clariden School

- Location: Southlake, TX
- Enrollment: 202 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#16. Ursuline Academy of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 889 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#15. Parish Episcopal School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#14. The Cambridge School of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 120 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#13. Alcuin School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 604 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#12. The Highlands School

- Location: Irving, TX
- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#11. E.A. Young Academy

- Location: Roanoke, TX
- Enrollment: 85 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. The Westwood School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 248 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#9. The Oakridge School

- Location: Arlington, TX
- Enrollment: 701 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#8. Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,147 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#7. Fort Worth Country Day School

- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Enrollment: 1,097 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Dallas International School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 660 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. The Episcopal School of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,187 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Cistercian Preparatory School

- Location: Irving, TX
- Enrollment: 358 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#3. Greenhill School

- Location: Addison, TX
- Enrollment: 1,405 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#2. The Hockaday School

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 1,110 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#1. St. Mark's School of Texas

- Location: Dallas, TX
- Enrollment: 911 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!