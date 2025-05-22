Best private high schools in the Austin metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Austin metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Fusion Academy Austin

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 159 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#24. Academy of Thought and Industry at Austin

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 43 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#23. San Juan Diego Catholic High School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 127 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#22. Summit Christian Academy - Cedar Park, TX

- Location: Cedar Park, TX
- Enrollment: 302 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#21. Huntington-Surrey Preparatory School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 34 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#20. Grace Academy of Georgetown

- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Enrollment: 359 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#19. Sterling Classical School

- Location: Leander, TX
- Enrollment: 283 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#18. St. Mary's Catholic School

- Location: Taylor, TX
- Enrollment: 274 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#17. AESA Prep Academy

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 146 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#16. Concordia High School

- Location: Pflugerville , TX
- Enrollment: 117 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#15. Round Rock Christian Academy

- Location: Round Rock, TX
- Enrollment: 711 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#14. San Marcos Academy

- Location: San Marcos, TX
- Enrollment: 318 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Brentwood Christian School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 679 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Hill Country Christian School of Austin

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 602 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Austin Tennis Academy College Prep

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 38 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Regents School of Austin

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 1,079 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Austin Waldorf School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 415 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 414 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Hyde Park Schools

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 808 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Headwaters School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 500 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. St. Michael's Catholic Preparatory School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 918 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Griffin School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 160 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. St. Andrew's Episcopal School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 989 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Austin Peace Academy

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 338 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. St. Stephen's Episcopal School

- Location: Austin, TX
- Enrollment: 712 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

