Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
imtmphoto // Shutterstock
#25. Converse
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 28,764
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. San Antonio
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,458,954
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Universal City
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 19,853
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#22. Live Oak
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 15,875
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#21. Castle Hills
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,961
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#20. Castroville
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,027
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Selma
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 11,302
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Canyon Lake
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 32,924
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. New Braunfels
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 98,700
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#16. Boerne
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,509
RossHelen // Shutterstock
#15. Helotes
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 9,372
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Garden Ridge
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,243
Josep Suria // Shutterstock
#13. Bulverde
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 6,164
Akarawut // Shutterstock
#12. Scenic Oaks
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 10,727
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#11. Schertz
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 43,128
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#10. Shavano Park
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 3,602
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#9. Windcrest
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 5,815
F8 studio // Shutterstock
#8. Cibolo
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 33,829
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
#7. Fair Oaks Ranch
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 10,630
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Cross Mountain
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,510
Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock
#5. Olmos Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,228
Laura Beach // Shutterstock
#4. Hollywood Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,119
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#3. Timberwood Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 34,980
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#2. Terrell Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,050
oneinchpunch // Shutterstock
#1. Alamo Heights
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 7,443