Best places to live in the San Antonio metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Columbus metro area using data from Niche. (BAZA Production // Shutterstock/BAZA Production // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#25. Converse

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 28,764

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. San Antonio

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,458,954

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Universal City

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 19,853

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#22. Live Oak

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 15,875

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#21. Castle Hills

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,961

(Stacker/Stacker)

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#20. Castroville

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,027

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Selma

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 11,302

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Canyon Lake

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 32,924

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. New Braunfels

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 98,700

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Boerne

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,509

(Stacker/Stacker)

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#15. Helotes

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 9,372

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Garden Ridge

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,243

(Stacker/Stacker)

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#13. Bulverde

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 6,164

(Stacker/Stacker)

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#12. Scenic Oaks

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 10,727

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#11. Schertz

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 43,128

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#10. Shavano Park

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 3,602

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#9. Windcrest

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 5,815

(Stacker/Stacker)

F8 studio // Shutterstock

#8. Cibolo

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 33,829

(Stacker/Stacker)

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#7. Fair Oaks Ranch

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 10,630

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Cross Mountain

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,510

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#5. Olmos Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,228

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#4. Hollywood Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,119

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#3. Timberwood Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 34,980

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#2. Terrell Hills

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,050

(Stacker/Stacker)

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#1. Alamo Heights

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 7,443

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!