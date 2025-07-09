Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Houston metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Hunters Creek Village

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 4,358

#24. El Lago

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 3,016

#23. Katy

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 23,900

#22. Jersey Village

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,817

#21. Cumings

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 2,343

#20. Hedwig Village

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 2,029

#19. Oak Ridge North

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 3,019

#18. Pecan Grove

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 24,798

#17. Seabrook

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 13,617

#16. League City

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 114,885

#15. Pearland

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 125,983

#14. Bunker Hill Village

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 3,801

#13. Nassau Bay

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 5,211

#12. West University Place

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 14,907

#11. Friendswood

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 40,827

#10. Southside Place

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 1,631

#9. Sienna

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 25,025

#8. Hilshire Village

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 1,091

#7. Meadows Place

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 4,689

#6. Spring Valley Village

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 4,226

#5. Bellaire

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 17,116

#4. Taylor Lake Village

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 3,678

#3. Sugar Land

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 109,735

#2. The Woodlands

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 116,916

#1. Cinco Ranch

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 19,139