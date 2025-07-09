Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Hunters Creek Village
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,358
#24. El Lago
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,016
#23. Katy
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 23,900
#22. Jersey Village
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,817
#21. Cumings
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,343
#20. Hedwig Village
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,029
#19. Oak Ridge North
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,019
#18. Pecan Grove
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 24,798
#17. Seabrook
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,617
#16. League City
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 114,885
#15. Pearland
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 125,983
#14. Bunker Hill Village
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,801
#13. Nassau Bay
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 5,211
#12. West University Place
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 14,907
#11. Friendswood
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 40,827
#10. Southside Place
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 1,631
#9. Sienna
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,025
#8. Hilshire Village
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 1,091
#7. Meadows Place
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,689
#6. Spring Valley Village
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,226
#5. Bellaire
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 17,116
#4. Taylor Lake Village
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,678
#3. Sugar Land
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 109,735
#2. The Woodlands
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 116,916
#1. Cinco Ranch
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,139