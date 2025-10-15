Football has long been woven into the cultural fabric of America, and every state has produced its share of gridiron legends. From Hall of Fame quarterbacks to record-setting receivers and defensive stalwarts, some of the NFL's greatest talents trace their roots back to Texas.

Using data from Pro Football Reference, Stacker compiled a ranking of the best NFL players born in Texas. Players were ranked by weighted career approximate value (AV), a metric developed by Pro Football Reference that measures overall career impact. Data is as of the start of the 2025 NFL season.

This list highlights players who made their mark on the league—some remembered for their longevity, others for their peak dominance. Read on to see which football stars born in Texas have left the biggest legacy in NFL history.

#47. Emmitt Thomas (DB) (tie)

- City: Angleton

- Years played: 1966-1978 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 181

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 80

#47. Everson Walls (DB) (tie)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1981-1993 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 80

#47. Jacob Green (DE) (tie)

- City: Pasadena

- Years played: 1980-1992 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 180

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 80

#47. Otis Taylor (WR) (tie)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1965-1975 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 130

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 80

#45. Jessie Armstead (LB) (tie)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1993-2003 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 176

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 81

#45. Joe Ferguson (QB) (tie)

- City: Alvin

- Years played: 1973-1990 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Weighted career value: 81

#42. Earl Thomas (DB) (tie)

- City: Orange

- Years played: 2010-2019 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 140

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 82

#42. Harvey Martin (DE) (tie)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1973-1983 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 158

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 82

#42. Henry Thomas (DT) (tie)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1987-2000 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 213

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 82

#41. Keenan McCardell (WR)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1992-2007 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 209

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 83

#39. Brian Waters (G) (tie)

- City: Waxahachie

- Years played: 2000-2013 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 84

#39. Louis Wright (DB) (tie)

- City: Gilmer

- Years played: 1975-1986 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 166

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 84

#38. Jerry Mays (DE)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1961-1970 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 140

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 86

#36. Cliff Branch (WR) (tie)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1972-1985 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 183

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 87

#36. Lane Johnson (T) (tie)

- City: Groveton

- Years played: 2013-2024 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 158

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 87

#35. Eddie Meador (DB)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1959-1970 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 163

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 89

#34. Myles Garrett (DE)

- City: Arlington

- Years played: 2017-2024 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 117

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 90

#31. Andy Dalton (QB) (tie)

- City: Katy

- Years played: 2011-2024 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 175

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 91

#31. Ryan Tannehill (QB) (tie)

- City: Lubbock

- Years played: 2012-2023 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 155

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 91

#31. Steve Grogan (QB) (tie)

- City: San Antonio

- Years played: 1975-1990 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 149

- Weighted career value: 91

#30. Eric Dickerson (RB)

- City: Sealy

- Years played: 1983-1993 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 146

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 92

#27. Bobby Boyd (DB) (tie)

- City: Garland

- Years played: 1960-1968 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 121

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 95

#27. Charley Taylor (WR) (tie)

- City: Grand Prairie

- Years played: 1964-1977 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 165

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 95

#27. Ken Houston (DB) (tie)

- City: Lufkin

- Years played: 1967-1980 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 196

- Pro Bowl selections: 12

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 95

#26. Forrest Gregg (T)

- City: Birthright

- Years played: 1956-1971 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 193

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 7

- Weighted career value: 96

#25. Jason Peters (T)

- City: Bowie County

- Years played: 2004-2023 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 248

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 97

#24. Lance Alworth (FL)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1962-1972 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 136

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

- Weighted career value: 98

#22. Mel Renfro (DB) (tie)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1964-1977 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 174

- Pro Bowl selections: 10

- Weighted career value: 100

#22. Steve McMichael (DT) (tie)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1980-1994 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 213

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 100

#18. Adrian Peterson (RB) (tie)

- City: Palestine

- Years played: 2007-2021 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 184

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 101

#18. Don Maynard (E) (tie)

- City: Crosbyton

- Years played: 1958-1973 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 101

#18. Jared Allen (DE) (tie)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 2004-2015 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 187

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 101

#18. Trent Williams (T) (tie)

- City: Longview

- Years played: 2010-2024 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 188

- Pro Bowl selections: 11

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 101

#17. Richmond Webb (T)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1990-2002 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 184

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 102

#15. Darrell Green (DB) (tie)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1983-2002 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 295

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 103

#15. Jimmy Johnson (DB) (tie)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1961-1976 (16 years as starter)

- Games played: 213

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 103

#14. Von Miller (OLB)

- City: DeSoto

- Years played: 2011-2024 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 186

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 104

#13. Tim Brown (WR)

- City: Dallas

- Years played: 1988-2004 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 255

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- Weighted career value: 105

#12. Patrick Mahomes (QB)

- City: Tyler

- Years played: 2017-2024 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 112

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 106

#10. Gene Upshaw (G) (tie)

- City: Robstown

- Years played: 1967-1981 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 217

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 108

#10. John Randle (DT) (tie)

- City: Hearne

- Years played: 1990-2003 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 219

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

- Weighted career value: 108

#8. Joe Greene (DT) (tie)

- City: Temple

- Years played: 1969-1981 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 181

- Pro Bowl selections: 10

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 109

#8. Mike Haynes (DB) (tie)

- City: Denison

- Years played: 1976-1989 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 177

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 109

#7. Thurman Thomas (RB)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1988-2000 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 182

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 110

#6. Bob Lilly (DT)

- City: Olney

- Years played: 1961-1974 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 196

- Pro Bowl selections: 11

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 7

- Weighted career value: 112

#5. Zach Thomas (LB)

- City: Pampa

- Years played: 1996-2008 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 184

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 115

#4. Michael Strahan (DE)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1993-2007 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 216

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 122

#3. Mike Singletary (LB)

- City: Houston

- Years played: 1981-1992 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 179

- Pro Bowl selections: 10

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 7

- Weighted career value: 124

#2. LaDainian Tomlinson (RB)

- City: Rosebud

- Years played: 2001-2011 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 170

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 129

#1. Drew Brees (QB)

- City: Austin

- Years played: 2001-2020 (19 years as starter)

- Games played: 287

- Pro Bowl selections: 13

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 167