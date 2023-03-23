Best Midwest small towns to live in

Stacker used data from Niche's 2025 Best Places to Live to determine which of the Midwest's small towns are the best places to live.

When you look at 2025 and 2026 rankings of the best places to live in America, the best suburbs in America, or the best small cities in America, you'll notice a recurring theme: the desirability of the Midwest. The region may be best known for big cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis, but people are now turning their attention to the region's small towns.

Under-the-radar suburban and rural villages dot the 12 midwestern states. What these towns lack in size, they more than make up for in historical sites, lush woodlands, and peaceful living. Friendliness is second nature to locals who cherish building community. Plus, residents can enjoy accessibility to larger cities nearby without having to endure the hustle and bustle—or expense—of living in them.

To determine which of the Midwest's small towns are the best places to live, Stacker used data from Niche's 2025 Best Places to Live and narrowed the results to places in the Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin) with fewer than 5,000 residents. Niche determines its rankings by assessing factors such as cost of living, quality of public schools, crime and safety, and access to health resources.

Read on to discover the Midwest towns that made the cut. Your future home may be on the list.

House entrance with porch and American flag. (Stacker/Stacker)

Artazum // Shutterstock

#25. Meridian Hills, Indiana

- Population: 1,708

Located just nine miles from Indianapolis, Meridian Hills is best known as a high-end residential community, 99% of residents owning their homes. Established in 1937, the 1.5-square-mile town is characterized by rolling hills, rippling streams, and hiking trails.

Aerial view of Forest Park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Steve Jett // Shutterstock

#24. Frontenac, Missouri

- Population: 3,669

Frontenac, Missouri, is an elegant town just west of St. Louis. It is a residential community with a rural feel and plenty of retail opportunities. Most notably, Plaza Frontenac, a luxurious historic shopping mall, sits at the town's center. Numerous homes and historic buildings in Frontenac date back to the mid-19th century.

Art market in Prairie Village. (Stacker/Stacker)

Matt Fowler KC // Shutterstock

#23. Fairway, Kansas

- Population: 4,177

Located near several golf courses, this small town lives up to the inspiration behind its name with a commitment to "preserve and enhance our green spaces and trees." Fairway, Kansas, is also rich in history, including a National Historic Landmark: the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site.

Rock Mill Bridge on a clear day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ralf Broskvar // Shutterstock

#22. Sixteen Mile Stand, Ohio

- Population: 3,735

Sixteen Mile Stand, Ohio, was originally a stagecoach stop 16 miles from Cincinnati. Today, an extensive park system offers residents green space and local sports opportunities. Trails built around the city also allow hikers to get moving any time they like.

Modern metal sculpture at Cranbrook Art Museum. (Stacker/Stacker)

PQK // Shutterstock

#21. Franklin, Michigan

- Population: 2,610

With an impressive amount of preserved historical architecture dating to the early 19th century, Franklin, Michigan, is home to the state's first designated historic district and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also fondly referred to as "The Town That Time Forgot." Just 20 minutes from Detroit, Franklin is renowned for its large homes—95% of residents own their property, with an average home value of nearly $700,000.

Aerial view residential suburb. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lena Platonova // Shutterstock

#20. Thiensville, Wisconsin

- Population: 3,277

Called the "Mile of Smiles," Thiensville, Wisconsin, is a bustling 1-square-mile village within the borders of Mequon, located roughly 20 miles north of Milwaukee. Thiensville Village Park along the Milwaukee River provides a space for play, festivals, and a summertime farmer's market. Hikers and bikers can take advantage of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail, a 30-mile path that passes through Thiensville.

Downtown Iowa City next to the campus of the University of of Iowa. (Stacker/Stacker)

JL Jahn // Shutterstock

#19. University Heights, Iowa

- Population: 1,232

A .27 square mile enclave within Iowa City, University Heights incorporated in 1935 to avoid Iowa City's higher property taxes. The close-knit town maintains its independent feel as a primarily residential community, only opening up to commercial development in 2015. It borders the University of Iowa, granting locals access to the college's cultural and sporting events.

Aerial view of a suburban Chicago golf course. (Stacker/Stacker)

pics721 // Shutterstock

#18. Kenilworth, Illinois

- Population: 2,543

Kenilworth, Illinois, founded in 1889, is a Chicago suburb bordering Lake Michigan. The town is home to impressive architecture thanks to the city's former architect and town planner, George W. Maher, a colleague of Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright's own structure, a Prairie-style home named the Hiram Baldwin House, is also located in the village.

Forest Park Bandstand in St. Louis. (Stacker/Stacker)

Steve Jett // Shutterstock

#17. Warson Woods, Missouri

- Population: 2,312

Warson Woods, Missouri, is a town just west of St. Louis and offers residents an abundance of services, including a swim club and a pavilion for parties. Almost everyone who lives in the town owns their home, with a median home value of nearly $575,000. The average household income, meanwhile, tops $200,000.

Home with U.S. flag and pergola front porch. (Stacker/Stacker)

David Prahl // Shutterstock

#16. River Hills, Wisconsin

- Population: 1,639

River Hills, Wisconsin, has a rich history as a summer and vacation home destination for wealthy Midwesterners starting in the 1920s. The local country club held fox hunts and polo matches well into the 1960s. Notably, the town also housed a Nike anti-aircraft missile site during the Cold War. River Hills stands out for being zoned 100% residential, with exceptions for the country club, houses of worship, and schools.

Exterior of a home in Bayside. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jim Packett // Shutterstock

#15. Bayside, Wisconsin

- Population: 4,398

Bayside, Wisconsin, is a village in Milwaukee that is home to an environmentally minded community, as 15% of the town's total acreage is devoted to nature conservation. The village is home to the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, which features miles of trails through woods and along Lake Michigan.

American flag waving outside home on main street in downtown Barrington. (Stacker/Stacker)

David Prahl // Shutterstock

#14. North Barrington, Illinois

- Population: 3,113

First settled in the 1830s, North Barrington, Illinois, is a far northwest suburb of Chicago, located 35 miles from the city. The town has a rural, relaxing feel, and it includes two country clubs: Biltmore Country Club and Wynstone, a golf resort community that features a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. Depending on which part of the village they live in, children attend schools that are part of Barrington School District 220 or Lake Zurich School District 95.

Suburban homes outside St. Louis. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jon Rehg // Shutterstock

#13. Clarkson Valley, Missouri

- Population: 2,592

A far western suburb of St. Louis, Clarkson Valley is a mostly residential community with a suburban feel and large residential lots. The city consists of 14 subdivisions, each with its own governance. Subdivisions manage property use and activities, road maintenance, sidewalks, and retention ponds.

South Russell Village Park pavillion. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lynne Neuman // Shutterstock

#12. South Russell, Ohio

- Population: 3,972

With 21 lakes and ponds nestled within its borders, South Russell, Ohio, provides plenty of opportunities for waterfront living. This suburban community is on the southeastern edge of the Cleveland metropolitan area, providing a quiet gateway to rural Ohio. The village puts on an annual fall festival at South Russell Village Park, a 100-acre green space that was acquired in 2006.

Aerial view of Overland Park on a clear day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#11. Westwood, Kansas

- Population: 1,851

Westwood is a town on the border of northeastern Kansas that features large parks, cycling trails, and a variety of shops and restaurants. It is also home to several University of Kansas hospital facilities, including the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Springfield Botanical Gardens. (Stacker/Stacker)

Fsendek // Shutterstock

#10. Leland Grove, Illinois

- Population: 1,595

First incorporated in 1950, Leland Grove offers residents a variety of restaurants, shops, and parks. The city has also been making an active effort to improve its lush greenery. The Springfield, Illinois, suburb covers just 0.6 square miles, and 95% of residents own their homes.

Wooden path winding through Wildwood Metropark. (Stacker/Stacker)

Goff Designs // Shutterstock

#9. Ottawa Hills, Ohio

- Population: 4,796

When the hit film "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House" premiered in 1948, the studio built a replica house right in Ottawa Hills, Ohio, as a promotion for the movie. The town was the perfect setting for a dream home, and continues to thrive to this day. Per the village's website, Ottawa Hills is a "truly unique residential neighborhood community that embodies the essence of a family-oriented lifestyle in northwest Ohio."

Como Park Conservatory in Minnesota. (Stacker/Stacker)

Photo Spirit // Shutterstock

#8. Lauderdale, Minnesota

- Population: 2,386

Lauderdale, Minnesota, a mere 10 minutes from Minneapolis, offers residents a mix of urban and suburban living with its combination of shopping districts and residential neighborhoods. The town was named after businessman William Henry Lauderdale, who purchased and donated the land that became the site of the town's first school and park.

Aerial view of Chicago suburb near Tower Lakes. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#7. Tower Lakes, Illinois

- Population: 1,148

This small town is much more than just a Chicago suburb, although its proximity to the Windy City is part of its appeal. Tower Lakes, Illinois, prides itself on preserving the health and beauty of its environment. Residents regularly participate in reforestation and clean-up efforts; the town has been designated as a "tree city" by the Arbor Day Foundation for the last 30 years.

Chicago suburbs, after sunset, overlooking downtown. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kamil Zelezik // Shutterstock

#6. Bannockburn, Illinois

- Population: 1,125

Bannockburn, Illinois, was created by a Scottish real estate developer who planned several country estates for residents in the early 20th century. The town was originally planned to be purely residential. However, today, it has a mix of business and residential buildings, affording residents a peaceful place to live while also giving them easy access to goods and services.

Mariemont as seen from the town square park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Bentley Davis // Shutterstock

#5. Mariemont, Ohio

- Population: 3,477

Much of Mariemont, Ohio, is built in classic English architectural styles, ranging from the Norman to the Georgian. The village square is designed in the Tudor style, and the town is one of the few in America to still have a town crier. Its dedication to preserving bygone eras has earned the town a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Aerial drone view of suburban neighborhood. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lena Platonova // Shutterstock

#4. Kohler, Wisconsin

- Population: 2,136

Kohler, Wisconsin, was founded in the early 20th century as a company town for (you guessed it) Kohler Company, best known for its plumbing equipment. Kohler is still the largest employer in the town and abides by the standards set by its founder to create and maintain a hybrid garden-industrial town with charm and character.

Saint Louis botanical gardens in summer. (Stacker/Stacker)

SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#3. Rock Hill, Missouri

- Population: 4,708

Rock Hill, Missouri, is a suburb of St. Louis. It is a lovely mix of commercial and residential properties, with parks to stroll through. The 1841 Greek Revival Fairfax House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, though there are also newer homes, of course. Notably, the median home value of just over $250,000 is below the current national average, which tops $300,000.

Woman walking dog in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

MPH Photos // Shutterstock

#2. Riverwoods, Illinois

- Population: 3,988

Riverwoods, Illinois, is a village on the banks of the Des Plaines River located within flourishing, expansive woodlands. The town prides itself on its scenery and actively involves community members in protecting the surrounding environment. Owning a home in such a unique place, as 96% of Riverwoods residents do, will cost you close to $800,000 on average.

Park scene with bike in summer. (Stacker/Stacker)

T.Dallas // Shutterstock

#1. Kildeer, Illinois

- Population: 4,189

Kildeer, Illinois, is a Chicago suburb consisting of several upscale residential areas and four shopping centers. Its founders limited housing development exclusively to custom houses on large lots. The town is home to Kemper Lakes, a prestigious golf club that has hosted many major golf championships, including the PGA Championship. The low crime rates and excellent schools make Kildeer a wonderful place to make a home.

Data reporting by Rob Powell. Additional writing by Jill Jaracz. Story editing by Louis Peitzman. Copy editing by Meg Shields.