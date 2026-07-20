Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Houston Texans history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Ryan Fitzpatrick, November 30, 2014

- Stats: 358 Passing Yards, 6 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: HOU vs TEN, 45-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.32

#4. George Blanda, December 3, 1961

- Stats: 351 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions

- Game: HOU vs SDG, 33-13 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.74

#3. Deshaun Watson, October 6, 2019

- Stats: 426 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 47 Rushing Yards

- Game: HOU vs ATL, 53-32 Win

- Fantasy points: 41.74

#2. C.J. Stroud, November 5, 2023

- Stats: 470 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: HOU vs TAM, 39-37 Win

- Fantasy points: 41.8

#1. George Blanda, November 19, 1961

- Stats: 418 Passing Yards, 7 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions

- Game: HOU vs NYT, 49-13 Win

- Fantasy points: 49.72

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Sid Blanks, December 13, 1964

- Stats: 179 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 12 Receiving Yards

- Game: HOU vs NYJ, 33-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.1

#4. Arian Foster, October 23, 2011

- Stats: 115 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 119 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: HOU vs TEN, 41-7 Win

- Fantasy points: 41.4

#3. Arian Foster, September 12, 2010

- Stats: 231 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: HOU vs IND, 34-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 41.8

#2. Earl Campbell, November 20, 1978

- Stats: 199 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs

- Game: HOU vs MIA, 35-30 Win

- Fantasy points: 43.9

#1. Billy Cannon, December 10, 1961

- Stats: 216 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 114 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs

- Game: HOU vs NYT, 48-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 63.0

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Charley Hennigan, October 29, 1961

- Stats: 232 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions

- Game: HOU vs BUF, 28-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.2

#4. DeAndre Hopkins, November 30, 2014

- Stats: 238 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: HOU vs TEN, 45-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.8

#3. Charley Hennigan, December 3, 1961

- Stats: 214 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions

- Game: HOU vs SDG, 33-13 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.4

#2. Will Fuller, October 6, 2019

- Stats: 217 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 14 Receptions, 16 Targets

- Game: HOU vs ATL, 53-32 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.7

#1. Andre Johnson, November 3, 2013

- Stats: 229 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: HOU vs IND, 24-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 40.9