Best draft picks in Houston Texans history
Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Houston Texans history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.
#10. Eric Winston (2006, Round 3, Pick 66)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 53
- Pro Bowls: 0
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 165
- Seasons as Starter: 7
#7. DeMeco Ryans (2006, Round 2, Pick 33) (tie)
- Position: LB
- Career wAV: 58
- Pro Bowls: 2
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 140
- Seasons as Starter: 8
#7. Ben Jones (2012, Round 4, Pick 99) (tie)
- Position: C
- Career wAV: 58
- Pro Bowls: 1
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 172
- Seasons as Starter: 10
#7. Deshaun Watson (2017, Round 1, Pick 12) (tie)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 58
- Pro Bowls: 3
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 73
- Seasons as Starter: 4
#6. Jadeveon Clowney (2014, Round 1, Pick 1)
- Position: DE
- Career wAV: 63
- Pro Bowls: 3
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 153
- Seasons as Starter: 10
#5. Mario Williams (2006, Round 1, Pick 1)
- Position: DE
- Career wAV: 79
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 158
- Seasons as Starter: 9
#4. DeAndre Hopkins (2013, Round 1, Pick 27)
- Position: WR
- Career wAV: 84
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 195
- Seasons as Starter: 10
#3. Duane Brown (2008, Round 1, Pick 26)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 91
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 220
- Seasons as Starter: 15
#2. Andre Johnson (2003, Round 1, Pick 3)
- Position: WR
- Career wAV: 94
- Pro Bowls: 7
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 193
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#1. J.J. Watt (2011, Round 1, Pick 11)
- Position: DE
- Career wAV: 110
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 5
- Games Played: 151
- Seasons as Starter: 10