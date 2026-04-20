Bailey Zimmerman books rodeo week show in Vegas

Bailey Zimmerman will park his metaphorical "Chevy Silverado" in Sin City for one night during the 2026 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo week.

The "Rock and a Hard Place" hitmaker will bring his show to PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Presales are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the public on Friday.

Next up on Bailey's concert agenda is a Friday stop at Stagecoach, before he resumes his Different Night Same Rodeo trek April 30 in Huntsville, Alabama.

His latest single from the DNSR album, "Chevy Silverado," is currently a top-20 hit.

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