Ashley's McBryde's 'Light on in the Kitchen' now glows Gold

Ashley McBryde's "Light on in the Kitchen" has just been certified Gold by the RIAA.

Ashley's team surprised her with a plaque commemorating the milestone at her most recent Redemption Residency shows at Chief's on Broadway in Nashville.

"Light on in the Kitchen" was the lead single from Ashley's 2023 The Devil I Know album, and was inspired by her mother and her mother's two sisters.

In early December Ashley established the Light On Fund, which will help causes close to her heart.

Her Redemption Residency shows at Chief's continue in 2026, with shows in January, February, March and April.

