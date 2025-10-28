Ashley McBryde spotlights the stars of tomorrow at Opry NextStage Live

Opry NextStageLive (Ryman Hospitality)
By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley McBryde will showcase the 2025 members of the Opry NextStage class during a special show Dec. 3 at Nashville's Category 10.

Dasha, Chayce Beckham, Tigirlily Gold, Kashus Culpepper, Avery Anna and Kaitlin Butts will all perform, as will Ashley.

Tickets for Opry NextStage Live are on sale now.

The Opry launched the NextStage initiative in 2019, with Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith all participating as rising stars.

