Ashley McBryde plans a 4-night residency at Eric Church's Chief's venue

Chief's
By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley McBryde's readying The Redemption Residency to coincide with the opening of her new bar in Nashville.

The four shows, which will all be completely different, will take place at the Neon Steeple at Eric Church's Chief's. The Redemption Bar is on the building's fifth floor.

“The guys and I are so happy to be back in Nashville for four nights of ‘you had to be there’ moments to help close out this year,” Ashley says. “We’ve been making our kind of church wherever we go for years; from dive bars to back porches, Dahlonega to Lindeville. It’s something special to bring it all to the only Steeple on Lower Broadway.”

The show dates are Oct. 14, Oct. 15, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!