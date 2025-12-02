Ashley McBryde is leaving the light on for a good cause

Ashley McBryde is switching on a new charity initiative.

The Light On Fund, named after her hit "Light on in the Kitchen," will support causes close to Ashley's heart, including mental health care for veterans, children in foster care, ASL interpretation at live music events and rehab resources for creatives.

Notably, Ashley is launching the initiative on Dec. 2, which is her mother Martha Wilkins' birthday. Martha recently auctioned off one of Ashley's childhood dresses to raise money for the foster care system in Ashley's home state of Arkansas. Now the singer is personally matching the amount of money raised from that sale to kick off the initiative.

“Leaving the light on for someone is the same as telling them you love them where I’m from,” Ashley says in a statement. "Folks are suffering in ways we’ll never see or know about, and the same way I want someone to come to my show and know that for 90 minutes, they’ve got a safe haven, we hope the Light On Fund will be a place of support, care, and nurturing for causes that have touched my life and my history.”

“The women in my family have led by generous and humble example, living out that the most important gestures are the ones from one heart to another,” she continues.

“With the establishment of the Light On Fund, I hope that we’re letting people know that we see them and we care. Wherever they may be or may end up on life’s journey, we’ll leave a light on for them.”

One way to be a supporter is to buy the official Ashley McBryde's Light On Fund hat from her online store, with all proceeds going directly to the initiative.

