Ashley Cooke reveals the pieces of 'the next chapter'

Catherine Powell/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

The pieces of Ashley Cooke's next album are coming together.

The "your place" hitmaker revealed the release schedule for new music in a recent Instagram post.

"okay okay, you’ve been asking and I simply can’t hold it in any longer," she begins. "if I’m being honest, this era of creating music has been way more than clever hooks and hopeful 'ring the bell' radio songs. it’s been a journal for me, a place to let myself feel deeper, a life line in a year full of one-thing-after-another."

Ashley goes on to reveal "swear words" will arrive Aug. 22, followed by "tin foil hat" Oct. 3 and "baby blues" on Nov. 14.

With a promise to reveal more soon, she closed by saying, "couldn’t love you guys more. welcome to the next chapter, make yourself at home."

So far, Ashley's put out "the hell you are," "the f word" and "All I Forgot" since her shot in the dark record came out in 2023.

