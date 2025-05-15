Ashley Cooke, Drew Baldridge and more to play 'Billboard' Country Live at CMA Fest

Catherine Powell/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Billboard Country Live is taking over Category 10 during Nashville's CMA Fest in June.

Ashley Cooke and Drew Baldridge are set to play a showcase-style concert Thursday, June 5, at the venue formerly known as the Wildhorse Saloon. Alexandra Kay, Max McNown and Reyna Roberts will take the stage as well.

There's also a Country on the Rise show planned for Friday, June 6, with the lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.

You can RSVP to attend at Live.Billboard.com now.

