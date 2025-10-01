SmartAsset reports San Jose as America's safest city based on crime rates and health metrics, followed by cities like Los Angeles and Fort Worth.

America’s safest cities

City safety — or lack thereof — can lead to great disparity in quality of life and return on dollars invested by residents, businesses and government alike. With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the safest based on violent crime, property crime, vehicular deaths, drug overdose deaths and excessive drinking. Access to safety data can help Americans weigh the tradeoffs between locations, lifestyles and opportunities when considering where to take a job, buy a home, raise a family or retire.

Key Findings

San Jose, California, is the safest major city. San Jose ranked among the top 10 for every safety metric considered. Relative to its adult population, San Jose had the third-fewest violent crimes (5,185 total) and fifth-fewest property crimes (25,715). It had the fourth-lowest rate of drug overdose deaths at 17 per 100,000 people, and ranked ninth-best both for fewest vehicular deaths (7 per 100,000 people) and excessive drinking (17.8% of adults).

Three Texas cities are among the top 10 safest. Fort Worth, Arlington, and El Paso ranked third, seventh and eighth, respectively. Fort Worth and Arlington residents have a similar cost of living, with monthly housing costs at roughly $1,450 compared to a median income of around $75,000. El Paso is less expensive with monthly housing averaging $1,044, even when compared to the lower median income of $58,734.

San Francisco ranks 37th safest despite having the second-highest housing costs. Despite their close proximity, similar cost of living and intermingled economies, safety statistics in San Francisco look very different than those in San Jose. San Francisco does maintain particularly low rates of violent crime (5,712) and vehicular deaths, but performed poorly when it comes to property crimes (45,322 total), drug overdose deaths (63 per 100,000 people), and excessive drinking (24.7% of adults).

Washington, D.C. ranked 40th safest out of 50 cities. The nation's capital had the second-highest rate of drug overdose deaths of major cities at 64 per 100,000 residents. For property crime, D.C. sits in the middle of the pack with a rate of 4.2 property crimes per year per 100 adults, or 28,229 total crimes in one year. When it comes to violent crime, D.C. ranked 12th-best accounting for its size, with 7,112 violent crimes reported in all. D.C. did have one of the lowest rates of fatal car accidents, however.

Chicago ranked 38th safest of 50 cities. Across the 50 largest cities, Chicago had the fourth-worst violent crime rate, with an estimated 3.2 people per 100 experiencing a violent crime each year (86,506 total crimes reported). Property crime was also worse than average, with an estimated 6.1 incidents per 100 adults (163,211 total). Excessive drinking was another problem area, with 21.5% of adults qualifying.

SmartAsset's ranking of the top 15 safest cities in America. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Safest Cities in the United States

50 of the largest U.S. cities were ranked on five safety metrics on a per-capita basis: violent crime, property crime, fatal car accidents, drug overdose deaths, and excessive drinking. Per capita measures are based on the number of adults aged 18 or older.

San Jose, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0053

Violent crimes reported: 5,185

Property crime per capita: 0.0265

Property crimes reported: 25,715

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.9

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.4

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.80%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,775

Median household income: $141,565

Los Angeles, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0082

Violent crimes reported: 31,303

Property crime per capita: 0.0286

Property crimes reported: 109,285

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 9.5

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 23.0

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.43%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,055

Median household income: $80,366

Fort Worth, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0137

Violent crimes reported: 13,352

Property crime per capita: 0.0349

Property crimes reported: 34,136

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.9

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.02%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,489

Median household income: $76,602

Omaha, Nebraska

Violent crime per capita: 0.0045

Violent crimes reported: 2,196

Property crime per capita: 0.0376

Property crimes reported: 18,190

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 8.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.1

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.31%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,249

Median household income: $72,708

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Violent crime per capita: 0.0121

Violent crimes reported: 5,503

Property crime per capita: 0.0284

Property crimes reported: 12,869

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 25.4

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.80%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,704

Median household income: $90,685

Las Vegas, Nevada

Violent crime per capita: 0.0048

Violent crimes reported: 3,173

Property crime per capita: 0.0321

Property crimes reported: 21,226

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.4

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 28.0

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.26%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,452

Median household income: $70,723

Arlington, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0206

Violent crimes reported: 8,214

Property crime per capita: 0.0359

Property crimes reported: 14,318

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.9

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.02%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,420

Median household income: $73,519

El Paso, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0154

Violent crimes reported: 10,425

Property crime per capita: 0.0271

Property crimes reported: 18,431

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 11.9

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.7

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.72%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,044

Median household income: $58,734

Charlotte, North Carolina

Violent crime per capita: 0.0075

Violent crimes reported: 6,801

Property crime per capita: 0.0385

Property crimes reported: 35,113

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 9.5

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 23.4

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.83%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,487

Median household income: $78,438

Raleigh, North Carolina

Violent crime per capita: 0.0191

Violent crimes reported: 9,207

Property crime per capita: 0.0365

Property crimes reported: 17,600

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 7.9

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.5

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.51%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,487

Median household income: $82,424

Long Beach, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0149

Violent crimes reported: 6,676

Property crime per capita: 0.0418

Property crimes reported: 18,785

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 9.5

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 23.0

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.43%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,890

Median household income: $83,969

Miami, Florida

Violent crime per capita: 0.0151

Violent crimes reported: 6,901

Property crime per capita: 0.0410

Property crimes reported: 18,679

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 12.2

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 13.8

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.96%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,666

Median household income: $59,390

San Diego, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0093

Violent crimes reported: 12,948

Property crime per capita: 0.0265

Property crimes reported: 36,751

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 8.5

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 27.7

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 23.03%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,308

Median household income: $104,321

Phoenix, Arizona

Violent crime per capita: 0.0079

Violent crimes reported: 13,048

Property crime per capita: 0.0251

Property crimes reported: 41,486

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 12.7

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 36.6

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.68%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,430

Median household income: $77,041

Sacramento, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0194

Violent crimes reported: 10,218

Property crime per capita: 0.0414

Property crimes reported: 21,813

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 12.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 28.5

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.18%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,752

Median household income: $83,753

Atlanta, Georgia

Violent crime per capita: 0.0156

Violent crimes reported: 7,955

Property crime per capita: 0.0573

Property crimes reported: 29,278

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 11.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 24.2

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.86%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,695

Median household income: $81,938

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Violent crime per capita: 0.0172

Violent crimes reported: 12,109

Property crime per capita: 0.0481

Property crimes reported: 33,794

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 14.0

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 27.2

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.65%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,133

Median household income: $66,702

Dallas, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0204

Violent crimes reported: 26,599

Property crime per capita: 0.0533

Property crimes reported: 69,491

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 12.5

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 20.3

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.72%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,409

Median household income: $67,760

Boston, Massachusetts

Violent crime per capita: 0.0240

Violent crimes reported: 15,627

Property crime per capita: 0.0351

Property crimes reported: 22,894

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.4

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 42.1

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.06%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,176

Median household income: $94,755

Tucson, Arizona

Violent crime per capita: 0.0059

Violent crimes reported: 3,205

Property crime per capita: 0.0294

Property crimes reported: 16,105

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 14.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 42.5

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.10%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,076

Median household income: $54,546

Mesa, Arizona

Violent crime per capita: 0.0167

Violent crimes reported: 8,559

Property crime per capita: 0.0261

Property crimes reported: 13,353

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 12.7

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 36.6

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.68%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,404

Median household income: $78,779

Seattle, Washington

Violent crime per capita: 0.0178

Violent crimes reported: 13,423

Property crime per capita: 0.0709

Property crimes reported: 53,553

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.7

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 30.6

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.35%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,220

Median household income: $121,984

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Violent crime per capita: 0.0310

Violent crimes reported: 12,754

Property crime per capita: 0.0542

Property crimes reported: 22,276

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 13.7

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 32.2

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 14.34%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,027

Median household income: $58,407

Houston, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0289

Violent crimes reported: 66,820

Property crime per capita: 0.0631

Property crimes reported: 145,839

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 11.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 21.4

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.41%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,316

Median household income: $62,894

New York, New York

Violent crime per capita: 0.0269

Violent crimes reported: 221,838

Property crime per capita: 0.0369

Property crimes reported: 305,083

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 2.7

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.3

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 25.05%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,837

Median household income: $79,713

Fresno, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0214

Violent crimes reported: 11,681

Property crime per capita: 0.0526

Property crimes reported: 28,680

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 17.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.6

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.10%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,391

Median household income: $66,804

Jacksonville, Florida

Violent crime per capita: 0.0072

Violent crimes reported: 7,063

Property crime per capita: 0.0264

Property crimes reported: 26,036

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 16.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 52.9

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.63%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,324

Median household income: $66,981

Austin, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0189

Violent crimes reported: 18,517

Property crime per capita: 0.0470

Property crimes reported: 46,028

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.1

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 20.9

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 23.83%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,747

Median household income: $91,461

San Antonio, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 0.0225

Violent crimes reported: 33,617

Property crime per capita: 0.0754

Property crimes reported: 112,794

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 11.7

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 18.3

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.98%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,235

Median household income: $62,917

Tampa, Florida

Violent crime per capita: 0.0186

Violent crimes reported: 7,503

Property crime per capita: 0.0274

Property crimes reported: 11,041

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 14.7

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 35.6

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.36%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,553

Median household income: $71,302

Louisville, Kentucky

Violent crime per capita: 0.0083

Violent crimes reported: 5,159

Property crime per capita: 0.0388

Property crimes reported: 24,183

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 14.0

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 70.6

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.17%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,118

Median household income: $64,731

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Violent crime per capita: 0.0134

Violent crimes reported: 6,570

Property crime per capita: 0.0592

Property crimes reported: 28,935

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 14.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 44.7

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.83%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,592

Median household income: $83,198

Baltimore, Maryland

Violent crime per capita: 0.0291

Violent crimes reported: 16,422

Property crime per capita: 0.0676

Property crimes reported: 38,204

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 9.1

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 50.9

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.44%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,333

Median household income: $59,623

Columbus, Ohio

Violent crime per capita: 0.0187

Violent crimes reported: 17,034

Property crime per capita: 0.0449

Property crimes reported: 40,836

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.2

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 61.2

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.92%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,243

Median household income: $65,327

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Violent crime per capita: 0.0248

Violent crimes reported: 10,534

Property crime per capita: 0.0778

Property crimes reported: 33,057

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.5

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 32.3

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 23.60%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,513

Median household income: $80,269

Oakland, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0356

Violent crimes reported: 15,561

Property crime per capita: 0.1000

Property crimes reported: 43,663

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.9

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.41%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,164

Median household income: $97,369

San Francisco, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0071

Violent crimes reported: 5,712

Property crime per capita: 0.0560

Property crimes reported: 45,322

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 63.3

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 24.73%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,620

Median household income: $141,446

Chicago, Illinois

Violent crime per capita: 0.0325

Violent crimes reported: 86,506

Property crime per capita: 0.0613

Property crimes reported: 163,211

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 7.7

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 39.2

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.49%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,502

Median household income: $75,134

Indianapolis, Indiana

Violent crime per capita: 0.0106

Violent crimes reported: 9,232

Property crime per capita: 0.0363

Property crimes reported: 31,706

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 14.5

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 69.7

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.23%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,124

Median household income: $62,995

Washington, DC

Violent crime per capita: 0.0105

Violent crimes reported: 7,112

Property crime per capita: 0.0416

Property crimes reported: 28,229

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.4

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 64.5

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 25.22%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,103

Median household income: $106,287

Bakersfield, California

Violent crime per capita: 0.0150

Violent crimes reported: 6,211

Property crime per capita: 0.0462

Property crimes reported: 19,083

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 19.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 49.1

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.68%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,540

Median household income: $77,397

Nashville, Tennessee

Violent crime per capita: 0.0114

Violent crimes reported: 7,875

Property crime per capita: 0.0459

Property crimes reported: 31,541

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 13.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 71.5

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.41%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,471

Median household income: $75,197

Portland, Oregon

Violent crime per capita: 0.0157

Violent crimes reported: 9,867

Property crime per capita: 0.0827

Property crimes reported: 52,160

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 8.8

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 43.0

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 23.24%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,771

Median household income: $88,792

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Violent crime per capita: 0.0268

Violent crimes reported: 15,046

Property crime per capita: 0.0408

Property crimes reported: 22,911

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.9

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 63.2

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.95%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,082

Median household income: $51,888

Kansas City, Missouri

Violent crime per capita: 0.0296

Violent crimes reported: 15,094

Property crime per capita: 0.0713

Property crimes reported: 36,386

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 14.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 34.5

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.14%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,205

Median household income: $67,449

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Violent crime per capita: 0.0223

Violent crimes reported: 34,556

Property crime per capita: 0.0813

Property crimes reported: 125,986

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 8.6

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 75.4

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.99%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,233

Median household income: $60,698

Denver, Colorado

Violent crime per capita: 0.0205

Violent crimes reported: 14,710

Property crime per capita: 0.0772

Property crimes reported: 55,304

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 10.4

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 44.7

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 26.34%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,839

Median household income: $91,681

Detroit, Michigan

Violent crime per capita: 0.0469

Violent crimes reported: 29,684

Property crime per capita: 0.0845

Property crimes reported: 53,490

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 11.1

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 49.3

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.78%

Median monthly housing costs: $868

Median household income: $39,575

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Violent crime per capita: 0.0271

Violent crimes reported: 15,182

Property crime per capita: 0.0792

Property crimes reported: 44,350

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 17.0

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 62.1

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.87%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,149

Median household income: $65,604

Memphis, Tennessee

Violent crime per capita: 0.0616

Violent crimes reported: 38,083

Property crime per capita: 0.1286

Property crimes reported: 79,561

Traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 21.5

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 57.5

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.52%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,087

Median household income: $51,211

Data and Methodology

To determine the safest cities, SmartAsset compared data for 50 of the largest U.S. cities by population (U.S. Census Bureau, 2023), ranking them by the following metrics:

Violent crime rate. The number of crimes against persons per capita (residents aged 18+). Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com.

The number of crimes against persons per capita (residents aged 18+). Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com. Property crime rate. The number of property crimes per capita (residents aged 18+). Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com

The number of property crimes per capita (residents aged 18+). Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com Vehicular mortality rate. The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.

The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings. Drug poisoning mortality rate. The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.

The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings. Percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking. The percentage of adults who report binge or heavy drinking. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.

The vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate and percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking are all measured at the county level. Violent and property crime rates are at the city level.

Housing affordability and local incomes were also considered:

Median monthly housing costs. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 5-year American Community Survey from 2023.

Data comes from the Census Bureau's 5-year American Community Survey from 2023. Median household income. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 5-year American Community Survey from 2023.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.