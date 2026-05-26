American Music Awards 2026: The winners

52nd American Music Awards BTS Winner of the Artist of the Year Award at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.) (Francis Specker/CBS)
By Josh Johnson

The 2026 American Music Awards took place Monday in Las Vegas. Here are the winners:

Artist of the year
BTS

New artist of the year
KATSEYE

Album of the year
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend

Song of the year
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"

Collaboration of the year
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – "Stateside"

Social song of the year
Tyla – "CHANEL"

Best music video
KATSEYE – "Gnarly"

Best soundtrack
KPop Demon Hunters

Tour of the year
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Breakout tour 
Benson Boone – American Heart World Tour

Breakthrough album of the year
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Best throwback song 
Black Eyed Peas – "Rock That Body"

Best vocal performance
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"

Song of the summer
BTS – "SWIM"

Best male pop artist
Justin Bieber

Best female pop artist
Sabrina Carpenter

Breakthrough pop artist
KATSEYE

Best pop song
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"

Best pop album
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend

Best male country artist
Morgan Wallen

Best female country artist
Ella Langley

Best country duo or group
Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough country artist
Sam Barber

Best country song
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

Best country album
Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

Best male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar

Best female hip-hop artist
Cardi B

Breakthrough hip-hop artist
Monaleo

Best hip-hop song
Cardi B – "ErrTime"

Best hip-hop album
Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

Best male R&B artist
Bruno Mars

Best female R&B artist
SZA

Breakthrough R&B artist
Leon Thomas

Best R&B song
Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

Best R&B album
Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Best male Latin artist
Bad Bunny

Best female Latin artist
Shakira

Best Latin duo or group
Fuerza Regida

Breakthrough Latin artist
Kapo

Best Latin song
Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL"

Best Latin album
KAROL G – Tropicoqueta

Best rock/alternative artist
Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough rock/alternative artist
sombr

Best rock/alternative song
sombr – "back to friends"

Best rock/alternative album
sombr – I Barely Know Her

Best dance/electronic artist
David Guetta

Best male K-pop artist
BTS

Best female K-pop artist
TWICE

Best Afrobeats artist
Tyla

Best Americana/folk artist
Noah Kahan

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