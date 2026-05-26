American Music Awards 2026: The winners

The 2026 American Music Awards took place Monday in Las Vegas. Here are the winners:
Artist of the year
BTS
New artist of the year
KATSEYE
Album of the year
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend
Song of the year
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"
Collaboration of the year
PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – "Stateside"
Social song of the year
Tyla – "CHANEL"
Best music video
KATSEYE – "Gnarly"
Best soundtrack
KPop Demon Hunters
Tour of the year
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Breakout tour
Benson Boone – American Heart World Tour
Breakthrough album of the year
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
Best throwback song
Black Eyed Peas – "Rock That Body"
Best vocal performance
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"
Song of the summer
BTS – "SWIM"
Best male pop artist
Justin Bieber
Best female pop artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Breakthrough pop artist
KATSEYE
Best pop song
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – "Golden"
Best pop album
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend
Best male country artist
Morgan Wallen
Best female country artist
Ella Langley
Best country duo or group
Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough country artist
Sam Barber
Best country song
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"
Best country album
Megan Moroney – Cloud 9
Best male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar
Best female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
Breakthrough hip-hop artist
Monaleo
Best hip-hop song
Cardi B – "ErrTime"
Best hip-hop album
Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
Best male R&B artist
Bruno Mars
Best female R&B artist
SZA
Breakthrough R&B artist
Leon Thomas
Best R&B song
Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"
Best R&B album
Bruno Mars – The Romantic
Best male Latin artist
Bad Bunny
Best female Latin artist
Shakira
Best Latin duo or group
Fuerza Regida
Breakthrough Latin artist
Kapo
Best Latin song
Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL"
Best Latin album
KAROL G – Tropicoqueta
Best rock/alternative artist
Twenty One Pilots
Breakthrough rock/alternative artist
sombr
Best rock/alternative song
sombr – "back to friends"
Best rock/alternative album
sombr – I Barely Know Her
Best dance/electronic artist
David Guetta
Best male K-pop artist
BTS
Best female K-pop artist
TWICE
Best Afrobeats artist
Tyla
Best Americana/folk artist
Noah Kahan
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