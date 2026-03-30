'Amen' to that: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll get second week at #1

Billboard's saying "Amen" to another week at #1 for Shaboozey and Jelly Roll, as their collaboration manages to stay atop the Country Airplay ranking.

Both artists have had previous multi-week chart-toppers, with Shaboozey's "Good News" enjoying two weeks at #1 in 2025 and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hanging around for seven weeks in 2024.

"Amen" is Jelly Roll's sixth multi-week #1 since 2023, when "Liar" stayed at the top for six weeks. His song "Need a Favor" topped the chart for four weeks, and "I Am Not Okay" held the title for three weeks. "Heart of Stone" and "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson both stayed at the top for two weeks.

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