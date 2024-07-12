'Am I Okay?' Megan Moroney explains the puzzling title of album #2

Megan Moroney's 14-track sophomore album is finally here, boasting the quizzical title Am I Okay?

"I love how from the title you'd assume it's a heart-wrenching song, especially since I'm the Emo Cowgirl and everyone thinks I'm so sad all the time," she says of the title track.

“But really it’s about meeting someone new and realizing, ‘Oh my god, I’m not miserable anymore. He’s actually making me happy. Am I okay?’” she explains.

Just like her debut album, Lucky, the new record was produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush. The first record features her breakthrough #1, "Tennessee Orange," as well as her current hit, "I'm Not Pretty."

