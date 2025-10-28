'Ain't Nobody's Fool': New Dolly bio will arrive before year's end

There's a new biography of Dolly Parton headed for bookshelves later this year.

Ain't Nobody's Fool: The Life and Times of Dolly Parton will arrive Dec. 30 via St. Martin's Press. It was written by Martha Ackmann, whose previous work has focused on "women who have changed America."

The 304-page volume is billed as "a larger-than-life new biography of country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton." It's based on interviews with "friends, family members, school mates, Nashville neighbors, members of her band, studio musicians, producers" and more.

Of course, Dolly published her own autobiography, titled Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, in 1994. The third in her series of coffee table books, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, arrives Nov. 11.

