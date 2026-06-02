After 'Me & a Beer,' Chris Janson's ready to 'Fight for a Girl'

Chris Janson's latest hit just broke into the top 10, but he's already picked its successor.

"Fight for a Girl" will be his new radio song, following the success of "Me & a Beer." Both tunes are from his Wild Horses album, which came out in August 2025.

An unexpected concert EP from Chris also dropped in May, titled Live at The Song.

The collection features tracks from his recently aired episode of the syndicated TV show, including hits "Buy Me a Boat," "Drunk Girl," "Good Vibes" and "Done," plus "Fun," his new track that came out in March.

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