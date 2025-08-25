'After All the Bars Are Closed' keeps opening new doors for Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett's "After All the Bars Are Closed" (Big Machine)

Thomas Rhett continues his run at the top as "After All the Bars Are Closed" sits at #1 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

This is TR's third week at the pinnacle of the Billboard tally and his first on Mediabase, with what is now his 24th career #1.

The second single from his seventh studio album, About a Woman, is also #1 in Canada.

Thomas picks up his Better in Boots Tour Thursday in Brookings, South Dakota. The trek continues through early October, with two nights at Fontainebleu Las Vegas Oct. 3 and 4.

