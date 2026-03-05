Adding a 5th child to the mix? 'We'll be here,' Thomas Rhett reacts

Willa Gray Akins, Thomas Rhett, Ada James Akins and Lauren Akins attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville. (John Shearer/WireImage)

How are Thomas Rhett and family adjusting to life after the birth of their son in late February? TR's posted an Instagram carousel that will give you a clue.

The first slide is video of his wife, Lauren Akins, napping on the couch. She's holding a sleeping Brave Elijah Akins, who was born Feb. 27. There's also footage of TR holding the little one, with an emphasis on the adorable baby sounds he's making while sleeping this time.

You'll also catch a glimpse of some of Brave's sisters, along with video of TR drying one of the girl's hair. In another photo, he holds the children's book How to Catch a Unicorn.

"We'll be here," he captioned the home-centric post.

TR's older children, ﻿Willa Gray Akins, Ada James Akins, Lennon Love Akins and Lillie Carolina Akins, range in age from 10 to 4.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.