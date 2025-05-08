ACM winner Riley Green loves country music in the 'Worst Way'

Riley Green's already a winner heading into Thursday night's 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, having clinched the visual media of the year trophy for "you look like you love me" with Ella Langley.

The ACM surprised the pair with the news during their May 2 show in Tampa, Florida, so the "Worst Way" hitmaker expects it'll be an easy night.

"Yeah, no pressure," he jokes. "I'm just hanging out."

Seriously, the Alabama native is set to present on the show, and he and Ella could also take home trophies for single, song and music event of the year.

But, in his typical laid back style, Riley's just excited to witness the celebration of six decades of the music he loves.

"I'm just glad to be a part of it," he tells ABC Audio. "The 60th anniversary show is going to be awesome because I'm such a fan of the tradition of country music, and so seeing some of these artists in the past that have won and kind of tipping the cap to their careers [will] be a cool thing for me to watch."

Tune in to see what happens starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight on Prime Video, as Reba McEntire hosts the 60th ACMs live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

