The ACM trophy Parker McCollum would especially like to add to his collection

Parker McCollum already has a pair of Academy of Country Music trophies, having won new male artist in 2021 and visual media of the year for "Burn It Down" in 2023.

But his sole nomination this year, for album of the year for his self-titled record, is especially meaningful.

"I spent the whole day just kinda processing it, reading text messages, [with] people calling," he says of the day the contenders were announced. "That record, that's everything I got, that record. That's as good and as much and as committed and as deep as I can go, that I know of."

"So, for it to be recognized and be mentioned in such a stout category with so many great records nominated and so many great records that could've been nominated, I don't know. As a songwriter, that one really, really means a lot," he adds.

Parker McCollum includes his current single, "Killin' Me," and his previous hit, "What Kinda Man."

The Texas native competes against Zach Top's Ain't in It for My Health, Carter Faith's Cherry Valley, Riley Green's Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe) and Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem.

Tune in to see who wins Sunday, May 17, as the 61st ACMs stream live from Las Vegas on Prime Video.

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