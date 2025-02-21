'3, 2, 1': Tucker Wetmore announces debut album, 'What Not To'

Courtesy of Tanner Johnson + Back Blocks Music
By Jeremy Chua

A new single from Tucker Wetmore has dropped, and so has news about his debut album.

While a full track list hasn't been shared, we know the record's called What Not To and is arriving on April 25.

"I've spent my whole life learning what not to do, and thanks to you, I've had the opportunity to turn some of those experiences into my debut album," Tucker says on Instagram. "Thank you for being on this ride with me.. I'm beyond blessed and forever grateful. I love you all."

Tucker shared the news along with the release of his new single, "3, 2, 1," out now on digital platforms and slated to hit country radio on March 10.

The next leg of Tucker's Waves On A Sunset Tour will run from March 8 to May 4, before his headlining debut at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 21.

For tickets and a full list of Tucker's tour dates, visit tuckerwetmore.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!