Y100 is giving you a chance to experience Universal Kids Resort!

5/25-6/12
You could have a chance to win tickets for you and 3 guest(s) to experience Universal’s first theme park made just for young kids and their grown-ups, featuring seven amazing lands home to lots of kids’ favorite characters.
Get ready for the best ‘Yes Day’ ever at Universal Kids Resort — a theme park for all kidkind, coming soon to Frisco, Texas. See Rules & Regs [RULES & REGS LINK IN THIS LOCATION BEFORE ENTRY BUTTON].
For a chance to win and enter, download the Y100 App for clues on where we will be next - or listen to Erik & Jenny Friday Morning at <TIME> for the location.
You could win a prize for FOUR people including:
- 1–Day General Admission to Universal Kids Resort
- •1-Day Universal Kids Resort Regular Self-Parking for one vehicle
And instantly qualify to possibly win a grand prize for FOUR people including:
- 2-Day General Admission to Universal Kids Resort
- 2-Night Stay at Universal Kids Resort Hotel including Self-Parking for one vehicle
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