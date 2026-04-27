Y100 is giving you a chance to experience Universal Kids Resort!

Universal Kids Resort Frisco, Texas

5/25-6/12

You could have a chance to win tickets for you and 3 guest(s) to experience Universal’s first theme park made just for young kids and their grown-ups, featuring seven amazing lands home to lots of kids’ favorite characters.

Get ready for the best ‘Yes Day’ ever at Universal Kids Resort — a theme park for all kidkind, coming soon to Frisco, Texas. See Rules & Regs [RULES & REGS LINK IN THIS LOCATION BEFORE ENTRY BUTTON].

For a chance to win and enter, download the Y100 App for clues on where we will be next - or listen to Erik & Jenny Friday Morning at <TIME> for the location.

You could win a prize for FOUR people including:

1–Day General Admission to Universal Kids Resort

•1-Day Universal Kids Resort Regular Self-Parking for one vehicle

And instantly qualify to possibly win a grand prize for FOUR people including:

2-Day General Admission to Universal Kids Resort

2-Night Stay at Universal Kids Resort Hotel including Self-Parking for one vehicle

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