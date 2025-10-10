Y100 & GÁMEZ LAW FIRM “ALL STAR JAM PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT®” SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Y100 & Gamez Law Firm “All Star Jam Presented by Bud Light®” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Texas residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, and Wilson counties. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station(s) audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. Employees of CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Gamez Law Firm, PLLC Anheuser-Busch, LLC, Silver Eagle Beverages, LLC, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. d/b/a Pick-N-Pull, Boot Barn, Inc., Thirsty Horse Dancehall & Saloon, Gunn GP, LLC, Gunn Chevrolet, Ltd., Twin Restaurant Holding, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at approximately 7:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (“CST”) on October 13, 2025, and end at approximately 5:00 p.m. CST on November 23, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There are three (3) ways to enter the Sweepstakes:

Cue to Call

Winner’s Weekends

On-site Entry

Cue to Call

To enter, listen to the Sponsor’s radio broadcast (the “Show”) between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. CST each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period (each, a “Listen Time”) for the cue to call (“Cue”). When you hear the Cue, call 1-877-470-5299 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the designated caller or win the game selected by the applicable station DJs. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the person to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line for the designated Cue will be deemed potential winner.

During the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will broadcast up to eight (8) Cues on each weekday, for a total of two hundred forty (240) Cues for the entire Sweepstakes Period. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

To become a Cue to Call winner, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday of the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be tenth eligible caller to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Sponsor in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

Winner’s Weekends

On the five (5) scheduled weekends (Friday through Sunday) during the Sweepstakes Period between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CST on each applicable weekend day, the Station will announce a series of unique keywords throughout the day (the “Keyword”). When you hear the Keyword, either visit y100fm.com or open the Y100 App, click the particular contest and enter that hour’s keyword. To be eligible, you must enter the correct Keyword to the Station before 11:59 p.m. CT on the Sunday on the applicable weekend of the Keyword announcement. A total of ten (10) Keywords will be announced on each applicable weekend during the Sweepstakes Period.

Limit: Maximum one (1) entry per person per Keyword during the Sweepstakes Period.

On-site Entry

Throughout the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will host a series of events at various participating locations (“Participating Locations”) throughout its broadcast area. During each event, eligible individuals may register for a chance to win the drawings conducted during the applicable event. On-site events will be held starting October 12 and ending November 23. A minimum of twenty(20) events will be held, with drawings conducted throughout the event at the following times:

30 minutes after the first hour

15 minutes and 30 minutes after the second hour

On the second hour and at the close of the event

Five (5) potential winners will be selected in each random drawing from among all eligible entries received at each event, for a minimum of one hundred (100) potential winners. Potential winners must be present to win. Participating Locations include the following:

Sun 10/12 5p-7p All Star Jam Announce: Thirsty Horse 2335 NW Military Hwy,

San Antonio, TX 78231 Wed 10/15 5p-7p All Star Jam: Gunn Chevrolet 16550 I-35,

Selma, TX 78154 Wed 10/22 5p-7p All Star Jam: Gunn Chevrolet 16550 I-35,

Selma, TX 78154 Fri 10/24 5p-7p All Star Jam: Gamez Law Firm 2943 Mossrock,

San Antonio, TX 78230 Wed 11/5 11a-1p All Star Jam: Twin Peaks 103 SW Loop 410,

San Antonio, TX 78245 Fri 11/7 5p-7p All Star Jam: Gamez Law Firm 2943 Mossrock,

San Antonio, TX 78230 Sat 11/8 10a-12p All Star Jam: Boot Barn TBD Fri 11/14 5p-7p All Star Jam: Silver Eagle (Pete’s Place) 14743 Old Bandera Rd #9,

Helotes, TX 78023 Sat 11/15 10a-12p All Star Jam: Boot Barn TBD Wed 11/19 5p-7p All Star Jam: Gamez Law Firm 2943 Mossrock,

San Antonio, TX 78230 Fri 11/21 5p-7p All Star Jam: Silver Eagle (La Honkey Tonk) 909 Broadway,

San Antonio, TX 78215 Sat 11/22 10a-12p All Star Jam: Boot Barn TBD Sun 11/23 ALL DAY All Star Jam 100 Auditorium Cir,

San Antonio, TX 78205

For additional Participating Locations of each on-site entry, visit www.y100fm.com or listen to the Station during the Sweepstakes Period

Limit: Maximum one (1) on-site entry per person per Entry date during the Sweepstakes Period.

Entry into a call-in Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to the Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach the Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of the Sweepstakes prior to accepting the designated caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of winning opportunities awarded in this Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If a designated caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and no winner will be selected during that call-in period. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally dialed the phone or sent the entry to the radio station to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Texas driver’s license or Texas state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to either Sponsor or any participant, or for a failure in receiving an Entry due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures, or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entries by persons who submit false or misleading Entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the entry was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or other identifier automatically associated with the entry by a wireless service provider that is responsible for assigning the same.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.Y100.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.Y100.com/privacy-policy) and the terms and conditions governing the use of the App, as applicable, which are hereby incorporated by reference.

In connection with any visit to the event venue, please be advised that event venue’s policies, CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. in addition, should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . Subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor will select potential winners as noted below.

Cue to Call Winners. Sponsor will identify Cue to Call winners at the time such callers are identified as the tenth caller. A maximum of two hundred forty (240) Cue to Call winners will be selected during the Sweepstakes Period for the Cue to Call component of the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries and the order in which calls were received.

Sponsor will identify Cue to Call winners at the time such callers are identified as the tenth caller. A maximum of two hundred forty (240) Cue to Call winners will be selected during the Sweepstakes Period for the Cue to Call component of the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries and the order in which calls were received. Winner’s Weekend . On or about the weekday following each Keyword announcement, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible entries for the previous weekend for each Keyword, for a total of ten (10) winners for applicable weekend in the Sweepstakes Period. A maximum of fifty (50) Winner’s Weekend winners will be selected during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

. On or about the weekday following each Keyword announcement, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible entries for the previous weekend for each Keyword, for a total of ten (10) winners for applicable weekend in the Sweepstakes Period. A maximum of fifty (50) Winner’s Weekend winners will be selected during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. On-Site Entry Winners. At designated times at each Participating Location, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to such point at such Participating Location and select one (1) winner per drawing. Up to five (5) winners will be selected at each Participating Location (locations to be determined), for a total of up to one hundred (100) On-Site winners. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each eligible winner will receive:

Two (2) tickets to the Y100 & Gamez Law “All Star Jam presented by Bug Light®” on November 23, 2025, at the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Texas.



Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize to be awarded is $5.

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE.

In connection with any visit to the event venue, please be advised that event venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the event prize (the “Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future Event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance, or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor or prize provider.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be notified, as applicable, at the time the winner is designated as the tenth caller, on the weekday following each weekend Keyword drawing period, or at the conclusion of any on-site drawing.

Potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice. To claim his/her prize, unless otherwise directed by Sponsor, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 8122 Datapoint Suite 600, San Antonio TX, 78229within forty-eight (48) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 11:30 a.m. CST and 5:00 p.m. CST, Wednesday – Friday) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within forty-eight (48) hours of notification and a written commitment to attend the Concert event.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to two (2) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Publicity . EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES (AS DEFINED BELOW) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON ANY SPONSOR OR STATION WEBSITE(S) AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, GAMEZ LAW FIRM, PLLC ANHEUSER-BUSCH, LLC, SILVER EAGLE BEVERAGES, LLC, SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. D/B/A PICK-N-PULL, BOOT BARN, INC., THIRSTY HORSE DANCEHALL & SALOON, GUNN GP, LLC, GUNN CHEVROLET, LTD., TWIN RESTAURANT HOLDING, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.