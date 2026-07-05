Win tickets to the Witte Museum to expereience Pterosaurs!

Witte Museum 2026

6/29-7/2

Listen weekday mornings with the Erik & Jenny Morning Show for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to experience Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs happening now through September 7th at the Witte Museum!

Tickets and details at wittemuseum.org!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/06/2026-07/10/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) one-day admission passes to the Witte Museum. (ARV: $80.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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