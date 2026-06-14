Win tickets to see Zach Top at the Frost Bank Center!

Zach Top @ Frost Bank Center 2026

6/15-6/19

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny, at noon with Christi Brooks and during the drive home at 5 with Brody for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Zach Top: Cold Beer & Country Music Tour 2026, September 26th at Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/15/2026 - 06/19/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Zach Top, September 26, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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