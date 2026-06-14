Win tickets to see Toy Story 5!

Toy Story 5

6/16-6/19

Listen weekday mornings with Erik & Jenny for your chance to win a four pack of Fandango movie passes to see Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 at the theatre of your choice!

The battle is on. It’s toys vs. tech, only in theatres June 19th!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/15/2026 - 06/19/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) Fandango codes valid for 4 tickets to see Toy Story 5 during the run of engagement at the theatre of choice. (ARV: $60.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

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